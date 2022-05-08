Contests
‘We miss him already:’ Family mourns death of local drag performer

Aaron Losey, who performed as Tyese Rainz, passed away Saturday after having a medical episode.
Aaron Losey, who performed as Tyese Rainz, passed away Saturday after having a medical episode.(Provided by family)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A local drag performer died Saturday following a drag show at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton.

According to a statement from the Fitton Center, Aaron Losey, who performed as Tyese Rainz, died after having a medical episode.

Billie Losey Saunders, Aaron’s sister, says that her brother left doing what he loved most.

“My brother was my heart and soul,” says Saunders. “We did something together or talked every day. He was the best and I don’t know what we’re going to do without him honestly. I’m just glad he left doing what he loved and that was entertaining people. He was performing with his best friends and our mom was there to see him one last time. That will be a bittersweet memory, but I’m glad she was there with him for his final show. We miss him already, we will always love him and always be proud of him.”

According to officials with the Fitton Center, Tyese Rainz was one of eight of the area’s best drag queens. Rainz closed out Saturday’s show and received a standing ovation after the performance.

It is unclear as to what led up to the medical episode nor what the medical episode is at this time.

