Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at condo complex near Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting with multiple victims in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and found five people shot at the Brannon Hills condominium complex.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders took two people to area hospitals in serious condition, WGCL reports.

A sixth person arrived at an area hospital in serious condition shortly after.

Police said the location has been secured, and they do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

Detectives are now focusing on processing the scene and interviewing witnesses. No one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden, during his White House run and the push for the infrastructure bill, made...
White House says internet providers to discount service for poor
Temperatuers will approach 80 degrees Monday and hit the low 80s most of the work week.
Taste of Summer this week