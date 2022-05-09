Air Care responds to serious injury crash in Clermont County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a serious crash with entrapment in Clermont County Monday morning, according to county dispatchers.

The medical helicopter was on the ground now near Mt. Zion and Hoffman roads in Miami Township, but it lifted off without anyone to a hospital, they said.

At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash about 8:45 a.m., according to dispatch.

Mt. Zion Road is shut down until further notice.

Mount Zion Road in the area of Hoffman Road is closed due to a serious traffic accident. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/pmbJQUhgIw — MiamiTwp PD (@MiamiTwpPD) May 9, 2022

