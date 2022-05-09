Contests
Air Care responds to serious injury crash in Clermont County

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a serious crash with entrapment in Clermont County Monday morning, according to county dispatchers.

The medical helicopter was on the ground now near Mt. Zion and Hoffman roads in Miami Township, but it lifted off without anyone to a hospital, they said.

At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash about 8:45 a.m., according to dispatch.

Mt. Zion Road is shut down until further notice.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

