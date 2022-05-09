Avondale house fire caused by candle results in $200K in damages

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Avondale home was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after a candle sparked flames throughout the house.

According to officials, the fire occurred at 3476 Vine St. around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“An aggressive interior attack was initiated along with a search, all occupants had evacuated prior to fire company arrival,” the fire department said.

Firefighters said they were forced to evacuate the building for a brief time do to the extent o9f hidden fire in the void spaces.

The fire took several hours to extinguish.

Fire officials said the cause was a candle that ignited a sofa.

The Red Cross is assisting two occupants, an adult and young child.

The estimated cost of damage is $216,000.

