Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Avondale house fire caused by candle results in $200K in damages

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Kim Schupp
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Avondale home was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after a candle sparked flames throughout the house.

According to officials, the fire occurred at 3476 Vine St. around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“An aggressive interior attack was initiated along with a search, all occupants had evacuated prior to fire company arrival,” the fire department said.

Firefighters said they were forced to evacuate the building for a brief time do to the extent o9f hidden fire in the void spaces.

The fire took several hours to extinguish.

Fire officials said the cause was a candle that ignited a sofa.

The Red Cross is assisting two occupants, an adult and young child.

The estimated cost of damage is $216,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Air Care responded to a crash with entrapment in Clermont County Monday morning, according to...
Air Care responds to serious injury crash in Clermont County
Kings Island's The Beast will reopen Sunday.
The Beast reopens after more than six months of retracking work
the beast
VIDEO: Guests riding The Beast
Coney Island will be attempting to set the world record for the largest people down a water...
Coney Island to attempt world record for most people down water slide