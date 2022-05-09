Avondale house fire caused by candle results in $200K in damages
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Avondale home was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after a candle sparked flames throughout the house.
According to officials, the fire occurred at 3476 Vine St. around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“An aggressive interior attack was initiated along with a search, all occupants had evacuated prior to fire company arrival,” the fire department said.
Firefighters said they were forced to evacuate the building for a brief time do to the extent o9f hidden fire in the void spaces.
The fire took several hours to extinguish.
Fire officials said the cause was a candle that ignited a sofa.
The Red Cross is assisting two occupants, an adult and young child.
The estimated cost of damage is $216,000.
