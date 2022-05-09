Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

The Beast reopens after more than six months of retracking work

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Guests visiting Kings Island are able to ride The Beast roller coaster for the first time this season. 

For the park’s 50thAnniversary, 2,000 ft. of the coaster’s track was replaced and the first drop was made steeper.

During the six month project, The Beast’s length also grew from 7,359 ft. to 7,361 ft., helping it retain the title of world’s longest wooden roller coaster.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Coney Island will be attempting to set the world record for the largest people down a water...
Coney Island to attempt world record for most people down water slide
Kings Island's The Beast will reopen Sunday.
The Beast is back, breaking its own record
Jungle Cruise
Float-in movies coming to Great Parks of Hamilton County
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert