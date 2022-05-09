The Beast reopens after more than six months of retracking work

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Guests visiting Kings Island are able to ride The Beast roller coaster for the first time this season.

For the park’s 50thAnniversary, 2,000 ft. of the coaster’s track was replaced and the first drop was made steeper.

During the six month project, The Beast’s length also grew from 7,359 ft. to 7,361 ft., helping it retain the title of world’s longest wooden roller coaster.

