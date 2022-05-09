Contests
Car driver killed in crash involving school bus in Liberty Township

Deputies said no passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Deputies said no passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp and Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A person driving a car was killed Monday in a crash involving a school bus, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Millikin Road around 11 a.m., Butler County deputies.

According to the chief deputy, no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

He said the car was going eastbound on West Millikin and crossed over the center line, hitting the empty school bus going westbound.

No other details, including the victim’s name, have been released.

