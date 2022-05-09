Car driver killed in crash involving school bus in Liberty Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A person driving a car was killed Monday in a crash involving a school bus, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Millikin Road around 11 a.m., Butler County deputies.

According to the chief deputy, no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

He said the car was going eastbound on West Millikin and crossed over the center line, hitting the empty school bus going westbound.

No other details, including the victim’s name, have been released.

