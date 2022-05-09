Coney Island to attempt world record for most people down water slide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Coney Island will be attempting for the first time to set the world record for the most people down a water slide in 24 hours from Friday, June 17 to Saturday, June 18.

Officials with the park say that it will start from noon Friday and run until noon Saturday at the Twister water slides located at Sunlite Water Adventure.

Anyone can participate, and those who do will get a free ticket to return to Coney Island and a world record participant wristband.

The park will be open for regular hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A bonus midnight swim will start at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission for the midnight swim will be $10 at the door. All of the attractions will remain open, along with music and games.

The other attractions will close once the midnight swim is over, but all four twister water slides will remain open.

Participants who come Saturday between midnight and 8 a.m. will not be charged for admission or parking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.