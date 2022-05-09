Elder alumni dies following shooting in Denver

DENVER (WXIX) - An Elder high school alumni died in Denver following a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Elder High School Spokesman Brian Bill.

Bill says staff at Elder were notified that Pat Huhn died.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say Huhn’s wife Shannon was also shot during the incident and is in critical condition, according to Bill and TriHealth, Pat Huhn’s employer.

Denver police said Friday Huhn and his wife were shot outside an Enterprise Rent-a-Car location on North Broadway Street.

Pat Huhn later died at the hospital, police said.

WATCH: DPD provides update on homicide/shooting in the 300 block of North Broadway. https://t.co/tqzw6ss4Ei — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 6, 2022

Denver police say Derron Harris, 30, is being investigated for first-degree murder, FOX affiliate KDVR reports.

Harris does not have any connection with the two victims, according to police.

Officers say a female person of interest has been located but she is not facing charges, according to KDVR.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Elder High school has not released a statement.

According to Bill, Huhn and his wife have two sons who also graduated from Elder High School.

