Friends mourn woman killed in downtown hit-and-run crash

“When you think of peace, love, strength - that’s Dee Dee”
Yahdea Brown, called Dee Dee by friends, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.
Yahdea Brown, called Dee Dee by friends, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.(Provided by Rebecca Sims)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends gathered on a downtown street corner Sunday to mourn the loss of a woman killed in a hit-and-run.

A crash on E. 5th and Sycamore Streets claimed the life of Yahdea Brown Saturday night.

Police say that Shalom Jones, 36, was driving the car that Yahdea was a passenger in when they hit another vehicle. Yahdea was taken to UC Medical but died from her injuries.

According to police, Jones fled the scene but turned himself in Sunday morning and was arrested.

Friends say that Jones and Yahdea - who they call Dee Dee - were close friends.

“They ain’t never going to bring my friend back,” said Dee Dee’s friend, Peaches Lanier. “He’s breathing and she’s not.”

Dee Dee was described by her friends as bright, talkative, honest and strong.

“When you think of peace, love, strength - that’s Dee Dee,” added Peaches.

Balloons were release on the corner of E. 5th and Sycamore Streets for Dee Dee Brown who died...
Balloons were release on the corner of E. 5th and Sycamore Streets for Dee Dee Brown who died Saturday night.(WXIX)

Friends added that Dee Dee “didn’t have a hate bone in her body” and that saying goodbye to her is excruciating.

Rebecca Sims, a friend of Dee Dee, says that Dee Dee helped her get through some difficult times in life.

”I got through everything by calling [Dee Dee] and now I don’t know who to call,” Rebecca said. “[T]hat was my backbone.”

Rebecca adds that Dee Dee’s birthday was coming up and that they should’ve been getting ready to celebrate.

”It’s hard,” Rebecca said. “It’s not what we should be celebrating. Her birthday’s coming up. We should be celebrating her birthday, not watching her go and not watching her family suffer.”

Shalom Jones is charged is aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene. He is expected to make a court appearance Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

