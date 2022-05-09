Fully Loaded Dance Studio - building champions through dance

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Fully Loaded Dance Studio, located in Loveland, Ohio, had recently won it’s third title in three years in competitive dance.

For 2021-22, the Mini Hip Hop team were Dance Summit Champions. In addition, the Youth Hip Hop team finished in second place and the Boys Youth Hip Hop finished in third place, which is the first time getting an all boy group for the dance studio.

The Mini Hip Hop team was comprised of just four girls - and were competing against teams that had up to fourteen girls.

Fully Loaded has only been in operation for just over six years, and in the past two years, the teams have won two Summit Titles and a Dance Worlds Title. Fully Loaded Dance Studio is part of the USASF, or the United States All-Star Federation Club Cheer & Dance Teams.

Robyn Gaston, Co-Owner and Choreographer of Fully Loaded Dance Studio, said she was, “just overjoyed that we’re able - me and my choreographers - were able to create teams after teams that win. And girls that are passionate about it that want to do it and want to win and can see the vision as we do.”

Fully Loaded Dance Studio offers a wide range of kids who are interested in competitive dancing, ranging between four-and-a-half-years-old to eighteen-years-old. Even parent teams are a thing, and its something Gaston is hoping could be around next year at Fully Loaded. For the Mini Hip Hop team, the age range is between six-years-old and nine-years-old.

And the wide range in age is part of what makes the choreography and training better with the trainers on site.

Elonzo Coppins, Co-Owner and Co-Trainer of Fully Loaded, says, “we [Fully Loaded Dance Studio] start with kids, five, six years old, and about time they get to junior high, they are ready to take on the world and win these championships, which they have done.”

Coppins also has a long dance history, as he’s been involved in dance since the early 1980s. Coppins has worked with some industry greats, such as Gregory Hines, and has also worked behind the scenes on MTV shows. Coppins says that experience mixed with the discipline that Gaston coaches is what makes champions out of the kids.

“We want to make it uncomfortable in the gym, when they’re training, when Robyn’s taking them through their formations and everything that they do we need it to be uncomfortable because then when they hit the stage and they’re in front of thousands of people, it becomes easy,” said Dorsey Gaston Jr., Co-Owner and Head Trainer of Fully Loaded Dance Studio.

Dorsey Jr. also has history that adds to the teaching experience at the dance studio, including over twenty years of learning and instructing martial arts and also experience in karate. Dorsey Jr. said these credentials gave him the mindset to achieve goals and to do so consistently.

The Head Trainer adds that the legacy the choreographers and trainers at Fully Loaded want to have is to put everything into this and pour into the children and make an impact on them just as his past instructors had made an impact on him.

And the impact has already been lasting, including for a few dancers who managed to be on the cover of Holla’! Cheer & Dance Magazine in the Fall 2021 issue.

Christyn Womack, a tenth grader who was one of the girls on the cover, is also a teacher and choreographer for the dance studio said that, “[being able to see the hard work pay off] means that whatever we want to do in life whether its dance or cheer, track - whatever - finding a job - just doing anything that we can do whatever we put our mind to. If we want to work hard for something, we’re going to work hard for it and we’re going to succeed in life.”

Womack adds that if you haven’t danced before, but are curious about getting involved in dance, you can start by listening to music and dance in front of a mirror. You can also try new dance moves or watch other dance moves on YouTube, Instagram or TikTok and you’ll improve.

For children interested or parents of interested children want to get involved with Fully Loaded Dance Studio, there will be clinics and tryouts.

To follow along with Fully Loaded Dance Studio’s success story, you can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

To learn more about Fully Loaded Dance Studio, you can scan the QR Code. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.