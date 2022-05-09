Contests
Hamilton County prosecutor updates alleged monkey abuse, 2013 cold case

The update is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pair of cases will be the subjects of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters’ 1 p.m. press conference.

The updates will focus on the investigation into Adam Kordes, who is accused of drugging his emotional support monkey, and Aleksey Koloskov’s confession to a 2013 cold case.

The black-capped capuchin monkey, named “Neo,” was seized from Kordes’ Westwood home in February by local animal control, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The reason, according to a search warrant: A veterinarian in Florida had seen videos of Neo, believed the monkey had ingested Xanax and/or cocaine and was “in dire need of veterinary care.”

On May 5, a Hamilton County grand jury indicted Kordes on a charge of cruelty to companion animals, a low-level felony punishable by up to a year in jail, per the Enquirer. Court documents obtained by our media partners say the monkey’s urine tested positive for amphetamines.

Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, said she hasn’t yet seen reports regarding those tests because her public records requests have been denied, the Enquirer reports. She also said Neo is now in Florida.

Rabanus has filed a motion, asking a judge to return Neo to Kordes. Neo, she said, is his “emotional support animal.” A hearing is set for May 12 in Common Pleas Court.

2013 Cold Case

Aleksey Koloskov came forward and admitted to the slaying of Melinda Sue Ingram, 28, on or about Aug. 1, 2013, in the 2900 block of Deckebach Avenue in University Heights, Cincinnati police homicide investigators wrote in an affidavit.

Her partially decomposed body was found along southbound I-75, close to the truck weigh station in Kenton County in August 2013.

A man in a maintenance crew saw what he thought was a body near the wood line and called police, FOX19 NOW reported in 2013.

Police later confirmed that the suspicious finding was a partially decomposed human body.

The Medical Examiner’s office, with the assistance of an odontologist, used dental records to identify the remains in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

