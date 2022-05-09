Contests
Judge sets $165K bond for suspect accused of throwing railroad spike off overpass

Robert Stevens, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection with throwing or dropping a railroad...
Robert Stevens, 25, was arrested Saturday in connection with throwing or dropping a railroad spike on I-75 in Bond Hill.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge set a bond amount of $165,000 for a suspect who is allegedly connected with throwing a railroad spike from an overpass and onto I-75 in Bond Hill Saturday.

According to court documents, Robert Stevens, 25, was arrested after several victims stated to police that he threw the spike causing damage to their cars and creating a serious risk to the drivers.

It was initially reported that police were searching for a suspect they said was throwing rocks off of a highway overpass.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Court documents say that Stevens allegedly had meth in his pocket and stole alcohol.

According to jail records, Stevens is facing 10 counts of vandalism, one count of possession of drugs, and one count of theft.

Stevens is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

