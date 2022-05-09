Lakota school board member appears at meeting after multiple controversies

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy is expected to speak Monday at a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Boddy is at the center of two recent controversies, one following on the heels of the other, that have seen her censured, asked to resign and cited for trespassing.

Prior to last month’s controversies, an earlier online petition to censure Boddy “for her continued disrespect and aggression” towards district superintendent Matt Miller has more than 1,500 signatures, according to the Enquirer.

The petition reads, “Month after month, meeting after meeting, Mrs. Boddy has repeatedly attacked the integrity and honesty of Mr. Miller. Mrs. Boddy’s statements and behavior serve to undermine the confidence in District leadership at the Board level. Additionally, by her words and statements she is demeaning the integrity of the entire Lakota Staff.”

