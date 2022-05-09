Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lakota school board member appears at meeting after multiple controversies

Board member Darbi Boddy was censured by the school board and asked to resign last month.
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lakota School Board member Darbi Boddy is expected to speak Monday at a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Boddy is at the center of two recent controversies, one following on the heels of the other, that have seen her censured, asked to resign and cited for trespassing.

Prior to last month’s controversies, an earlier online petition to censure Boddy “for her continued disrespect and aggression” towards district superintendent Matt Miller has more than 1,500 signatures, according to the Enquirer.

The petition reads, “Month after month, meeting after meeting, Mrs. Boddy has repeatedly attacked the integrity and honesty of Mr. Miller. Mrs. Boddy’s statements and behavior serve to undermine the confidence in District leadership at the Board level. Additionally, by her words and statements she is demeaning the integrity of the entire Lakota Staff.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Lakota
Human remains were discovered in 19 unmarked graves at the site of the proposed Ford Battery...
Remains of 19 people found on land intended for Ford battery plant
One person killed in targeted attack at FOP Lodge hosting quinceanera
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
New name unveiled for massive mixed-use redevelopment of Tri-County Mall