Loveland City Council ‘to consider the discipline of a public official’

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Loveland City Council is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday “to consider the discipline of a public official,” according to a news release.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at Loveland City Hall, 120 W. Loveland Ave.

“The purpose of the meeting is to hold an executive session pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 (G)(1) to consider the discipline of a public official. Any other business as may properly come before the municipal body at the meeting may be considered and acted on. The meeting is open to the public.”

Loveland city officials did not say which public official could be disciplined or why.

A public body must make a motion to go into executive session during an open meeting, according to Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.

“The motion must identify with the appropriate level of specificity the topic to be discussed in the executive session,” it states.

The public body must approve the motion by a roll-call vote.

Discussions and deliberations in executive sessions must be limited to the topic set out in the motion, according to the Open Meetings Act.

“The public body cannot deviate from that topic,”it states. “A public body is not permitted to vote or make any decisions in executive session.”

Executive sessions are not typically confidential under the Open Meetings Act.

“Unless there is some statutory or common-law privilege or confidentiality provision that applies, any documents exchanged in executive session are public records,” it states.

