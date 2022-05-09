Contests
Man shoots his mom on Mother’s Day during fight over Xbox controller, sheriff says

Jacob Small, 22, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal mischief.
Jacob Small, 22, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal mischief.(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man shot his own mother on Mother’s Day following an argument about an Xbox controller, officials said.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 8:30 Sunday night that someone had been shot and was on their way to the hospital in Monticello.

Around the same time, Sheriff Tim Catron received a call that the suspect was at a neighbor’s house waiting for police to come get him.

When deputies arrived at the home, the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Small, told them he had gotten into a fight with his mom, Amber Powell, over an Xbox controller. Small told police he had given the controller to her as a Mother’s Day gift.

Deputies said that when Powell was leaving the home after the fight, Small fired a rifle at the car, hitting his mother.

The sheriff’s office said Small handed over the rifle used in the shooting to the responding deputy.

Powell was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Small is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

