New details released after man confesses to 2013 murder, dumping body on I-75

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters released new details Monday in the 2013 murder of Melinda Sue Ingram now that a man has confessed to the crime.

Aleksey Koloskov, who is from Russia, strangled Ingram after the two had consensual sex on or around Aug. 1, 2013, according to Deters. The prosecutor said the two did not know each other.

Nearly a decade later, Koloskov walked into a Cincinnati police station on April 17 and said he killed a woman and left her body on the Kentucky side of I-75, Deters explained.

Ingram’s decomposed body was found along southbound I-75, close to the truck weigh station in Kenton County. The Medical Examiner’s office, with the assistance of an odontologist, used dental records to identify the remains later that year.

When asked what led Koloskov to confess to the crime after all these years, Deters said he thinks he felt guilty.

The prosecutor says he is not allowed to go into detail about the confession but says “we have an overwhelming amount of evidence” against Koloskov.

“He [Koloskov] has basically confessed to life in prison,” Deters commented Monday.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Koloskov for murder and he is being held on a $1 million bond, according to Deters.

