One person killed in targeted attack at FOP Lodge hosting quinceanera

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and Event Center in Butler County late Saturday left one person dead and three others injured.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Hamilton police officers were called to Lodge #38 for a reported shooting.

The lodge was hosting a private quinceanera at the time and some uninvited guests arrived shortly before the shooting, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

First responders found four victims, including both shooting and stabbing victims.

One person, an unidentified man, died from a stab wound, police said. The other three injured are expected to recover.

Officers said they are looking for Juan and Oscar Flores as persons of interest in the investigation.

Police are searching for Juan Flores (Left) and Oscar Flores (Right). (City of Hamilton Police Department)

Anyone who has information concerning Juan or Oscar is asked to contact detectives at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing and we would like to thank the responding officers and detectives for their tireless hard work. We are saddened by the loss of life and hope justice will be served for the victims. This was not an FOP-sponsored event, nor were any FOP members present during this event. The FOP Lodge 38 does not condone this type of behavior and we find it absolutely abhorrent. Executive board meetings are scheduled in the immediate future with more information to follow on how the Lodge will proceed. Further information will be disseminated accordingly.”

