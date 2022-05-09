Contests
One person killed in targeted attack at FOP Lodge hosting quinceanera

Hamilton police were at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Hamilton police were at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp and Ken Brown
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and Event Center in Butler County late Saturday left one person dead and three others injured.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Hamilton police officers were called to Lodge #38 for a reported shooting.

The lodge was hosting a private quinceanera at the time and some uninvited guests arrived shortly before the shooting, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

First responders found four victims, including both shooting and stabbing victims.

One person, an unidentified man, died from a stab wound, police said. The other three injured are expected to recover.

Officers said they are looking for Juan and Oscar Flores as persons of interest in the investigation.

Police are searching for Juan Flores (Left) and Oscar Flores (Right).
Police are searching for Juan Flores (Left) and Oscar Flores (Right).(City of Hamilton Police Department)

Anyone who has information concerning Juan or Oscar is asked to contact detectives at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

