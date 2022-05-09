Taste of Summer this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is in for a taste of summertime weather this week.

We’re in for lots of sunshine and high temperatures approaching 80 degrees Monday.

Highs will soar into the low 80s by Tuesday and stay there the rest of the work week.

This will be a good week to plan outdoor activities and get some extra yard work done that you may have put off.

The normal high for this time of year is in the low 70s.

Showers and storms are not expected until next weekend. They appear to only be isolated at this time.

