Tri-County Mall’s new owners unveils name for massive mixed-use development

The $1 billion project that promises to transform the mall into one of the largest mixed-use developments in Ohio.
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
Preliminary renderings of the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall
By Brian Planalp
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The massive new mixed-use development replacing Tri-County Mall will be called “Artisan Village.”

Texas co-developers MarketSpace Capital and Park Harbor Capital announced the branding Monday. It remains incomplete, per the project’s website. The developers are asking for feedback on three potential subtitles referencing three distinct periods in Springdale’s history.

BSB, a Cincinnati-based marketing and consulting firm, created the name drawing on inspiration the “skilled creators” who founded, built and decorated the village of Springdale more than 200 years ago.

Springdale was platted in 1805 by John Baldwin, a pioneer, blacksmith and scythe maker who drew other makers to the area, including merchants, tailors, cobblers and inventors.

“Families lived over, behind or next door to some type of workshop. And the shop was much more than where you plied your craft, it was truly the center of family and social life, so that work and home were completely integrated,” said BSB Founder and CEO Kash Shaikh. “That early village served as the blueprint of what we all hope to create - and recreate - with the new development.”

Springdale’s history, according to the developers, will pervade not only the project’s branding and design, but also its architecture, street names, partnerships and tenants.

Said Marketspace Capital Managing Partner Sohail Hassan, “We are truly honored to take one of the most authentic aspects of Springdale’s history - its centuries-long commitment to artisans and creators - and intentionally weave it throughout this new development. This name is so fitting with our vision for the property as a travel-worthy destination, a place to call home, and a close-knit community of artisans and makers.”

Story continues below.

Preliminary site plan for the redevelopment of Tri-County mall.
Preliminary site plan for the redevelopment of Tri-County mall.(City of Springdale/BHDP)

The developers acquired the property for $37 million in March, setting in motion the $1 billion project that promises to transform the mall into one of the largest mixed-use developments in the state.

Most of the retail spaces are expected to be fully vacant by May 15. Some tenants will remain, including BJs, Mi Cozumel, Nail Perfection, Rainbow Apparel, Eyebrows, Champs Sports, Body Jewel, American Tower, Open Box.

Exterior tenants will also continue to operate: Starbucks, Chipotle, Outback Steakhouse and Men’s Warehouse.

The developers’ concept plan won speedy approval through Springdale City Council last December. It calls for 2,600 residential units across 20 buildings on the 76.5-acre site. The buildings can have a maximum height of ten stories.

Another 39 buildings will contain space for retail, offices, bars and restaurants, entertainment offerings, recreation facilities, fitness centers, hotels and more. Fifteen acres will be devoted to green space. One of the restaurants, according to the developers, will be dog-friendly.

Current garages totaling 3,100 combined parking spaces will be preserved. Additional surface and structured parking could be part of the development as well.

Princeton City Schools will be represented on-site with a 120,000-sq.-ft. STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Institute that Superintendent Tim Burton called “transformational.”

The mall’s five-phase redevelopment is expected to take a full decade to complete.

Phase one is scheduled to begin later this year and will include an initial 450 multifamily housing apartments as well as retail space, restaurants, recreational space, a fitness center, a park and walking and cycling trails.

