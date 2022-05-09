Troopers ID motorcyclist killed in US 50 crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Milford is dead in a crash on US 50 that also injured his passenger, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alcohol and/or drug impairment are suspected to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash on US 50 just north of Ohio 450 at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the patrol’s Clermont County post.

A preliminary investigation revealed Patrick L. Cornett failed to negotiate a curve while operating a 2018 Harley Davidson FXB Series motorcycle north on US 50, the patrol said in a news release early Monday.

Cornett drove off the right side of the road and struck a road sign and a culvert, the release states.

UC Air Care pronounced him dead at the scene.

Miami Township EMS treated his passenger at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Troopers identified her as Kristen M. Campbell, 27, of Milford.

Both Cornett and Campbell were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

The crash closed US 50 for just over three hours, according to Clermont County dispatchers.

The road reopened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

