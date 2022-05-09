One dead after motorcycle crash on US 50 in Miami Township, OSP confirms

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Miami Township EMS stated that Aircare was called to a scene on US 50 near Klondyke Road.

According to OSP, the driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. It is unclear if there are any other injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

US 50 is shut down both ways and it is unknown when it will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.