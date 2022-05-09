Contests
One dead after motorcycle crash on US 50 in Miami Township, OSP confirms

Responders with Miami Township Fire are advising to use and alternate route.
Responders with Miami Township Fire are advising to use and alternate route.(Miami Township Fire Department EMS)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Miami Township EMS stated that Aircare was called to a scene on US 50 near Klondyke Road.

According to OSP, the driver of the motorcycle died on the scene. It is unclear if there are any other injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

US 50 is shut down both ways and it is unknown when it will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

