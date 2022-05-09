US 50 near Klondyke shut down due to accident involving motorcycle
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - US 50 near Klondyke is shut down due to an accident involving a motorcycle, according to Miami Township Fire Department.
A tweet from Miami Township states that Aircare is enroute to the accident.
US 50 is closed near Klondyke due to an accident involving a motorcycle, UC Aircare enroute. Please find an alternate route. #cincytraffic @MiamiTwpPD @OSHP @ODOT_Cincinnati @ClermontEng @WLWT @Local12 @WCPO @FOX19 @917wvxu pic.twitter.com/AxiiGdCYhF— MiamiTwp FireEMS (@MiamiTwpFD) May 9, 2022
Responders are advising to find an alternative route.
