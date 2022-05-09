US 50 near Klondyke shut down due to accident involving motorcycle

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - US 50 near Klondyke is shut down due to an accident involving a motorcycle, according to Miami Township Fire Department.

A tweet from Miami Township states that Aircare is enroute to the accident.

Responders are advising to find an alternative route.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.