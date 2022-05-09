Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US 50 near Klondyke shut down due to accident involving motorcycle

Responders with Miami Township Fire are advising to use and alternate route.
Responders with Miami Township Fire are advising to use and alternate route.(Miami Township Fire Department EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - US 50 near Klondyke is shut down due to an accident involving a motorcycle, according to Miami Township Fire Department.

A tweet from Miami Township states that Aircare is enroute to the accident.

Responders are advising to find an alternative route.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Over 30 calls came in to 911 about a man standing on the railroad tracks throwing rocks at the...
Suspect at large after throwing rocks off highway overpass, damaging vehicles
ODOT will fund $51 million for projects in 32 counties.
DeWine: ODOT will fund $51 million in state-wide safety grants
Police advised Sunday that part of Route 128 would be shut down for several days.
Route 128 in Hamilton shut down for several days due to crash
OSP is on the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-275 NB.
2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash