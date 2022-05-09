Victim’s family has message for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a woman killed late May 7 in a crash in downtown told the suspect in court Monday his actions following the wreck is not what a true friend would do.

Shalom Jones, 36, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, court records show.

On Monday, he appeared in front of a judge, who set his bond at $110,000.

The crash Jones is accused of running from happened on E. 5th Street.

According to police, Jones was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a passenger, Yahdea Brown, when his car hit a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 24-year-old Deanshe Kelley.

Jones ran from the crash and left Brown behind, according to police. Brown was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Brown’s family spoke to Jones in court, saying he should have stayed with her after the crash.

“I just want to say that, you know, you left my sister, and a real friend wouldn’t have left her,” her family said. “A real friend, no matter what choices they made, would’ve stayed and handled the consequences.”

As of Monday, police have not said if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Officers say that Brown was not wearing a seatbelt.

