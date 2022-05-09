Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Victim’s family has message for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

Man accused of leaving scene of deadly crash appears in court
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a woman killed late May 7 in a crash in downtown told the suspect in court Monday his actions following the wreck is not what a true friend would do.

Shalom Jones, 36, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after an accident, court records show.

On Monday, he appeared in front of a judge, who set his bond at $110,000.

The crash Jones is accused of running from happened on E. 5th Street.

According to police, Jones was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a passenger, Yahdea Brown, when his car hit a 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 24-year-old Deanshe Kelley.

Jones ran from the crash and left Brown behind, according to police. Brown was taken to UC Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Brown’s family spoke to Jones in court, saying he should have stayed with her after the crash.

“I just want to say that, you know, you left my sister, and a real friend wouldn’t have left her,” her family said. “A real friend, no matter what choices they made, would’ve stayed and handled the consequences.”

>> Friends mourn woman killed in downtown hit-and-run crash <<

As of Monday, police have not said if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Officers say that Brown was not wearing a seatbelt.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Man accused of leaving scene of deadly crash appears in court
Man accused of leaving scene of deadly crash appears in court
Deputies said no passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Car driver killed in crash involving school bus in Liberty Township
Hamilton police were at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night.
One person killed in targeted attack at FOP Lodge hosting quinceanera
Aleksey Koloskov
New details released after man confesses to 2013 murder, dumping body on I-75