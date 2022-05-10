Contests
80 Degree Air Is On The Way Tuesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another sunny day on tap with a high near 82 degrees on Tuesday.

Dry, warm air will dominate the weather this week and it looks like a string of four days, Tuesday through Friday, with cool mornings and high in the low 80s. Each day sunshine will dominate.

Unsettled weather arrives for the weekend with a “squeeze play” for the Tristate. An east coast system and a weak system to the west will bring enough energy and moisture on both sides of the Tristate that a few showers will pop up both days. The weekend will not be a washout - most of the time it will be dry with the threat of a brief shower.

After the weekend the two-week outlook calls for a stretch of cooler than normal weather with a gradual warming trend to near normal by May 23rd.

