Coroner IDs man killed at FOP Lodge hosting quinceañera

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man that was killed at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and Event Center in Butler County late Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, Hamilton police officers were called to Lodge #38 for a reported shooting.

The lodge was hosting a private quinceañera at the time and some uninvited guests arrived shortly before the incident, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

First responders found four victims.

Ivan Israel Diaz Lira, 20, died from a stab wound. The other three injured are expected to recover.

Officers said they are looking for Juan and Oscar Flores as persons of interest in the investigation.

Police are searching for Juan Flores (Left) and Oscar Flores (Right). (City of Hamilton Police Department)

Anyone who has information concerning Juan or Oscar is asked to contact detectives at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.