Crane falls on New Albany home while removing tree

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Crews are working to clear the scene after a crane falls onto a home while removing a tree in New Albany.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon after a tree removal service was hired to remove a tree in a homeowner’s backyard on Woodbourne Drive.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the tree trimming boom truck had collapsed while positioned over the house.

Heather Parsons-Phillips had been living in the home for almost four years and knew something was off, so she went outside to record what was happening.

“They took one section (of the tree), no problem, and another section, so I came out here on the street,” Parsons-Phillips said. “You could see the front of the truck going up a little bit. I don’t know anything about tree removal, so I thought that was a normal thing. Then it started going up a little bit more.”

She said as an employee got in the truck to give it more power, the tree’s weight had pulled the truck down onto her home’s roof.

“From the very beginning when he was backing in, I had sort of an anxiety about it, just because it was such a big truck in such a small driveway,” Parsons-Phillips said. “I thought video would be a good idea, just because I’ve seen so many Instagram videos of things like this happening.”

Duke Energy said around 60 customers in the area of Woodbourne Drive and Hickory Grove were without power while power lines were repaired.

New Albany Police said there were no injuries reported and Woodbourne Drive has been closed while emergency crews clear the truck.

