Crews searching Cowan Lake after adults reported missing

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A search is underway in Cowan Lake for two adults who were reported missing, according to Public Information Officer David Roorbach with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Around 1:45 p.m., Roorbach confirmed to FOX19 NOW that ODNR officers responded to the area.

He did not say what time the report was made or what part of Lake Cowan ODNR is searching for the possible missing people.

FOX19 NOW has a team heading to the area now.

Cowan Lake is a 700-acre lake located in Wilmington. The state park’s website says swimming, fishing, sailing, and kayaking are popular activities on the lake.

