Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of suspended NKY attorney in upcoming election

Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020.
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - With the Kentucky primary election a week from Tuesday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals granted a motion that allows votes for Ben Dusing to be counted, according to court documents.

The ruling from Judges K. Thompson and Taylor Lambert in Dusing’s favor comes after Judge Kathleen Lape previously ruled that any votes for the high-profile defense lawyer on May 17 would not count.

Dusing is running for Kenton County Circuit Court Judge.

Earlier this year, the Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dusing over a video posted to Facebook on Nov. 2, 2021. In the video, they say Dusing threatened an attorney and a Kenton County Family Court staff member over a personal child custody case.

In her decision, Judge Lape wrote that to be eligible to serve as a judge a person must be licensed to practice law.

“The right to candidacy is not a fundamental right,” Judge Lape wrote. “This court finds that Petitioner has established that Dusing does not possess the qualifications to be a circuit judge, and until his license to practice law is reinstated, he is ineligible to be a candidate for this office.”

The ruling filed on May 10 from Judges Thompson and Lambert focused on the eligibility aspect.

They wrote:

The judges concluded that based on the language Dusing’s candidacy can continue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
Hamilton police were at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Coroner IDs man killed at FOP Lodge hosting quinceañera
Cowan Lake is 700 acres.
Crews searching Cowan Lake after adults reported missing
Tri-State man continues hiking Appalachian Trail to raise mental health awareness
Tri-State man continues hiking Appalachian Trail to raise mental health awareness