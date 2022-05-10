Judge rules in favor of suspended NKY attorney in upcoming election

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - With the Kentucky primary election a week from Tuesday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals granted a motion that allows votes for Ben Dusing to be counted, according to court documents.

The ruling from Judges K. Thompson and Taylor Lambert in Dusing’s favor comes after Judge Kathleen Lape previously ruled that any votes for the high-profile defense lawyer on May 17 would not count.

Dusing is running for Kenton County Circuit Court Judge.

Earlier this year, the Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dusing over a video posted to Facebook on Nov. 2, 2021. In the video, they say Dusing threatened an attorney and a Kenton County Family Court staff member over a personal child custody case.

In her decision, Judge Lape wrote that to be eligible to serve as a judge a person must be licensed to practice law.

“The right to candidacy is not a fundamental right,” Judge Lape wrote. “This court finds that Petitioner has established that Dusing does not possess the qualifications to be a circuit judge, and until his license to practice law is reinstated, he is ineligible to be a candidate for this office.”

The ruling filed on May 10 from Judges Thompson and Lambert focused on the eligibility aspect.

They wrote:

Manifestly, the word [eligible] does not import in these sections more than that the person shall be ‘legally qualified,’ and, because that legal qualification is required to exist at the time of the election, other words were added to so indicate the purpose in View by the framers of the constitution. . . And so in numerous instances it is apparent that, where eligibility is required as of the date of the election, words are used to make the meaning indisputable. So, in no less numerous instances, we find the words “eligible to the office” without additional words relating to “the time of election.” We think, therefore, that the words in themselves, as used in the constitution, mean “qualified for the office,” not at the time of election, but at the time when the office is to be first assumed.

The judges concluded that based on the language Dusing’s candidacy can continue.

