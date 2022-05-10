One dead, another hospitalized after Warren County rollover crash

MASSIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital following a Tuesday crash on Harveysburg Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The single vehicle crash happened around 12 p.m. in the area of Harveysburg Road and Sherod Road, OHP said.

Harveysburg Road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened, Warren County EMA twitted.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.