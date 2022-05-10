Contests
Pain at the pump: Gas prices spike overnight

By Kody Fisher
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national average for the price of gas hit an all time high Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

The price now sits at $4.36 for regular gas.

In southwest Ohio the average price of gas is $4.14, according to AAA.

On Tuesday morning, some gas stations in Cincinnati were selling regular gas for $4.29, while one gas station in Franklin was selling gas for $4.35. Other gas stations were right around the average of $4.14.

AAA explained why some gas stations might be selling gas at a higher price.

“Location and then what a gas station has to add to their mix to make up their price point,” said Spokeswoman Kara Hitchens.

People buying gas in North Avondale Tuesday morning said the recent continued increase in gas is impacting them a lot.

“I had to get a third job, but due to obviously the gas prices I couldn’t even go to two of them,” said Brandon Dodd.

Mother of three, Alexis Johnson, said she’s having to compromise where she goes because of the increase.

“I can barely get to a lot of the appointments for my kids. I have to cancel a lot of things, interviews, doctors appointments, cause I don’t always have gas to make to the other side of town and even just now I had to get a couple extra dollars so I could make sure I could get a whole gallon,” she said.

AAA said the war in Ukraine is still largely to blame, because sanctions restricting the sale of Russian produced oil was caused by the war.

“It’s causes the price of all oil to go up, because it’s shrinking what’s available out there, so when you have less oil available that’s supply and demand,” said Hitchens.

