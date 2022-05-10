Police: Cincinnati man fires crossbow into White Castle after being denied refund

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is behind bars Monday after police say he fired a crossbow bolt through the window of the White Castle in Northside.

It happened last Friday, May 6 at the location on Ludlow Avenue.

Workers told police that an angry customer had come into the store to demand store credit and that they had denied him. The man then allegedly used a crossbow to shoot a window out before fleeing the scene.

District 5′s Investigative Unit and Violent Crimes Squad investigated. They were able to get a good description of the suspect and the car in which he drove away.

Officers soon located a car matching that description and, using VIN numbers, developed a person of interest, according to CPD.

Presented with a lineup, the White Castle workers picked out the person of interest, whom police have identified as 23-year-old Tyshawn Carter.

CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Carter Monday on four counts of felony assault.

