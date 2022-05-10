Contests
Police investigate Westwood shooting

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Westwood early Tuesday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Westwood early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in Westwood early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Yearling Court just before 3:30 a.m.

A male victim was found grazed by two bullets, police tell FOX19 NOW.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not released.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

