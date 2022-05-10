Police investigate Westwood shooting
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in Westwood early Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Yearling Court just before 3:30 a.m.
A male victim was found grazed by two bullets, police tell FOX19 NOW.
No arrests were made, and suspect information was not released.
Police cleared the scene shortly before 6 a.m.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story online and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.