Police: Tri-State man tries to run over girlfriend after Facebook argument

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is recovering after police say her boyfriend hit her with a car during an altercation.

It happened last Friday night on Jefferson Street in St. Bernard. Police say 52-year-old David Rush jumped the curb and tried to run the woman over.

Court documents claim the argument started over Rush looking at other women on Facebook.

The argument allegedly spilled out of the house, and police say while the woman was trying to give Rush his property, he took off knocking her down with his car.

“I saw her head hit, and she just hit the ground, and he just kept trucking,” said one of the woman’s friends who declined to be named. “It knocked her out. And I was watching the whole thing, and right when it happened, he just kept going in full gear.”

Rush allegedly fled the scene, but police were able to locate him.

He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center charged with felony assault.

“She’s very black and blue,” the woman’s friend said. “At the hospital they checked everything out, and she didn’t have any internal bleeding.”

The woman, who declined to be interviewed, says she has filed for a protective order.

The woman’s friend says she wants others facing domestic violence to get out of the situation before it’s too late.

“The biggest thing is, when is enough enough? And when is it time to wake up and say, I can’t believe I’ve let this go this long.”

