Pompilio’s owner saves Giminetti Baking Company from closing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Giminetti Baking Company has new life after being bought by a longtime customer who owns Pompilio’s in Newport.

It was a sad day for many when the Giminetti Baking Company owner announced the business would close in April. The bakery has been a fixture in Walnut Hills for many years.

The owner of the Pompilio’s, Mike Mazzei, says he had a similar reaction when the owner of Giminnetti called him to say they were going out of business.

“[Giminetti] called us and told us they weren’t going to be making our bread anymore on a certain date,” recalled Mazzei. “So, the first reaction was ‘oh, oh what are we going to do.’” Our first reaction was maybe we should learn how to make our own bread, so we started talking to folks at Giminnetti; can we get the recipe and do our own thing, and that just kind of grew into why don’t we just do the whole business.”

So that’s what Mazzei did.

He purchased the business along with all the recipes and equipment to keep the classic bakery alive.

In addition to Pompilio’s, Mazzei also owns the food manufacturing business KHI Food Brands, which makes tomato-based sauces and Sweet Tooth Candies. He says adding the Giminnetti bakery to his Trifecta Brands business seems like a natural fit.

“It’s exciting,” says Mazzei. “I think we’ve done a nice job continuing the Pompilio Brand.”

Mazzei says the bakery will be moved to Dayton, Kentucky. They will continue to offer products to other small, local restaurants.

Giminetti’s former location will be transformed into an adult trade school.

