Vehicle pulled from Cowan Lake during search for reported missing adults

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A tow truck pulled a vehicle out of Cowan Lake shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was found by crews who responded to the lake following reports that two people went missing, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer David Roorbach.

Around 1:45 p.m., Roorbach confirmed to FOX19 NOW that ODNR officers responded to the lake area.

Less than three hours later around 4:30 p.m., Roorbach said a “target of interest was identified about 10 feet underwater.” ODNR then requested assistance from a dive team, Roorbach said.

About an hour later, FOX19 NOW crews saw a towtruck pull the vehicle out of the water.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the vehicle.

Cowan Lake is a 700-acre lake located in Wilmington. The state park’s website says swimming, fishing, sailing, and kayaking are popular activities on the lake.

