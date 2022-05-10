Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warren County crash victim identified, another seriously injured

One dead, another hospitalized after Warren County rollover crash
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital following a Tuesday crash on Harveysburg Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The single vehicle crash happened around 12 p.m. in the area of Harveysburg Road north of Wilmington Road in Warren County.

OSP says Abby Lee Brown, 42, of Xenia, and Richard Sholler, 30, of Clarksville were driving south on Harveysburg Road in a 2005 Chevy.

The Chevy’s right tires drove off the right side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect, lose control and drive off the road.

Both Brown and Sholler were ejected.

The Chevy flipped and came to a rest on its top in the road, OSP says.

Units with OSP’s Lebanon Post and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Brown dead at the scene and Sholler seriously hurt.

Medics performed CPR and were able to regain Sholler’s pulse, OSP says. He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was admitted with injuries OSP describes as life-threatening.

Harveysburg Road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Pompilio’s owner saves Giminetti Baking Company from closing
Pompilio’s owner saves Giminetti Baking Company from closing
Police: West Chester man used fake movie money to scam woman out of horse trailer
Police: West Chester man used fake movie money to scam woman out of horse trailer
Runners in the 2019 Flying Pig Marathon.
Child protective services called on family of 6-year-old who ran Flying Pig Marathon
Complaints made to CPS after parents of 6-year-old runs in Flying Pig
Complaints made to CPS after parents of 6-year-old runs in Flying Pig