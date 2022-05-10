Warren County crash victim identified, another seriously injured

MASSIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital following a Tuesday crash on Harveysburg Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The single vehicle crash happened around 12 p.m. in the area of Harveysburg Road north of Wilmington Road in Warren County.

OSP says Abby Lee Brown, 42, of Xenia, and Richard Sholler, 30, of Clarksville were driving south on Harveysburg Road in a 2005 Chevy.

The Chevy’s right tires drove off the right side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect, lose control and drive off the road.

Both Brown and Sholler were ejected.

The Chevy flipped and came to a rest on its top in the road, OSP says.

Units with OSP’s Lebanon Post and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Brown dead at the scene and Sholler seriously hurt.

Medics performed CPR and were able to regain Sholler’s pulse, OSP says. He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was admitted with injuries OSP describes as life-threatening.

Harveysburg Road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

