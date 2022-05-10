Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH: Mom, son fight officers on bleachers during high school track meet, police say

Police said the fight started when officers received several complaints about a man being disorderly. When officers approached, things got physical. (WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A mother and son are facing charges after Gulf Shores police said a fight broke out in the bleachers at a high school state track meet, with officers taking a few punches.

It happened Friday at the AHSAA State Outdoor Track and Field Championship, and the fight was caught on camera.

Police said it started when officers received several complaints about a man, who they identified as Devin Wilson, being disorderly. Officers said when they approached Wilson, things got physical.

According to Lt. Jason Woodruff, it quickly got out of hand as officers tried to de-escalate the situation, with one officer eventually deploying his Taser.

Cell phone video shows after Wilson was tased by an officer, he gets up and takes several swings, punching the officer in the face.

The video shows Wilson wasn’t the only one involved. At one point, Wilson’s mother, Ykama Wilson, jumped into the fight to pull officers off her son, officials said. She’s now charged with a misdemeanor.

A third man is also seen intervening.

Woodruff said this situation could have ended a lot worse.

“(Officers) used a lot of restraint to keep this situation from getting worse than it already was. If you see it, it got pretty bad,” Woodruff said. “Even though it doesn’t look like it, it de-escalated to a point that no other people outside of those charged or directly involved weren’t jumped into the fray.”

Woodruff said officers only had a few scratches and bruises. No one was seriously injured.

Devin Wilson was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

The third gentleman who jumped in could also be facing charges, but he has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged with racketeering
Runners in the 2019 Flying Pig Marathon.
Child protective services called on family of 6-year-old who ran Flying Pig Marathon
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Family members said Shelby Mackenzie was seriously injured when taking out the trash and struck...
GRAPHIC: Shelby Mackenzie injured by vehicle when taking out trash