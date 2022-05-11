Contests
2 children robbed at gunpoint for their puppy, police say

Alanna Vaughn, 12, and her brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh, 10, were robbed at gunpoint for their 4-month-old puppy Coco. (Source: WISN/Family photos/CNN)
By Kristin Pierce
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating after two children were robbed at gunpoint for their puppy Friday afternoon.

Alanna Vaughn, 12, and her little brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh, 10, were both uninjured, but someone stole their 4-month-old puppy Coco.

The siblings were walking their puppy on the streets of Milwaukee in the middle of the afternoon when a man approached them, asking questions about the dog. Then, the man pulled out a gun and stole Coco.

The siblings said they immediately ran home and told their parents.

Coco is a 4-month-old white and tan mixed-breed bulldog with blue eyes and cropped ears.
Coco is a 4-month-old white and tan mixed-breed bulldog with blue eyes and cropped ears.(Milwaukee Police Department)

While Alanna and Izayah are physically OK, they are sad and begging for the return of their puppy.

“Can I please have my dog back?” Alanna asked.

“Please just give us our dog back,” Izayah said.

Their grandmother, Katrina Chester, is angry.

“They pulled a gun on these little kids, innocent kids; I was hysterical,” Chester said. “It’s crazy, I mean, real crazy.”

Milwaukee police said the suspects – two young adult males – drove off in a four-door 2017 silver INFINITI Q50 with heavily-tinted windows and stock wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

