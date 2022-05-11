Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bodies found in vehicle pulled from lake at state park in southwestern Ohio, ODNR says

By Jared Goffinet and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the grim discovery of two bodies in a submerged vehicle that was pulled from the water Tuesday night, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office will identify the two people found dead in Cowan Lake at Cowan Lake State Park in Wilmington, said ODNR spokesman David Roorbach.

Visitors to the 692-acre lake, which ultimately drains into the Little Miami River, can swim, fish, sail and kayak, according to the park’s website.

ODNR officers received a report of two missing adults there and responded with the Loveland-Symmes Task Force One dive team and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Roorbach said.

Three hours later, a “target of interest” was located about 10 feet underwater offshore, he said. A tow truck arrived and pulled the vehicle out of the water at about 5:30 p.m.

Further details were not released late Tuesday while authorities continued to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story on air and all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Tri-State family forced to give up beloved pet pig due to city ordinance
Tri-State family forced to give up beloved pet pig due to city ordinance
Baby formula shortage throws Tri-State parents into uncertainty
‘It’s terrifying:’ Baby formula shortage throws Tri-State parents into uncertainty
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update
Taylor Mill settles 3-year gender discrimination suit brought by former police officers