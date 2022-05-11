Cincinnati Fire Department partners with organization to help kids get ready for pool season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department is taking donations to help make sure everyone has the proper swim gear for when the pools open soon.

The Cincinnati Recreation Commission is having a donation drive called “Suit Our Summer.” They are asking for new or gently used swimwear and more.

“Most of the time it’s swimsuits [that people forget],” explains Aquatic Director April Chappell. “Folks will arrive in shorts and a tank top or just not have the means to have the appropriate swimwear. So, we will have a variety of sizes available and be able to issue that right there on the spot so they can change in the restroom and enjoy the pool that day.”

This year, the Cincinnati Fire Department is partnering with the CRC to collect donations in time for swim season.

“We’re very fortunate to be close partners with the fire department both being city entities,” says Chappell. “The fire department reached out to us, they caught wind of our ‘Suit our Summer’ drive and wanted to help out.”

Items needed include swimsuits, flip flops, goggles, swim diapers, and swim toys. They are asking for all sizes from infants to adults.

“This was an important thing to Chief Washington that he wanted to do as far as giving back to the community,” says CFD Risk Reduction Coordinator Landon Smith. “Why not with swimming? There’s always a need for kids swimwear, appropriate swimwear, also toys that they play with in the pool.”

You can drop off your donations to any of the CRC locations and 10 fire departments (Engine 2, 3, 8, 17, 20, 24, 31, 32, 49 and 51) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. They will make sure the donations get to the CRC pools in time for their opening day on May 28.

Right now, the CRC is planning to open eight outdoor pools this summer, but they hope to hire extra staff so they can open more pools later this summer.

