Cincinnati man convicted of illegally possessing machine ‘ghost gun’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal jury has convicted a man with illegally possessing a machine gun and possessing a pistol and ammunition after previously being convicted of a felony.

According to court documents and trial testimony, in March 2020, 31-year-old Jesse Carter illegally possessed a pistol, a machine gun and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

The machine gun was an AR-style “ghost gun” with no markings.

According to US Attorney Kenneth Parker, ghost guns are often assembled from kits, do not contain serial numbers, and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace.

It was presented at trial that Carter referred to the machine gun as “the big one” in jail calls in which he described the location of the ghost gun which was hidden behind the sub-woofer in his car.

As a previously convicted felon, Carter is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

