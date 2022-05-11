Contests
Cincinnati officer injured after suspect crashes into police cruiser

Antown Maupin, 33,
Antown Maupin, 33,(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Stop sticks punctured the leg of a Cincinnati police officer after a suspect allegedly crashed his vehicle into the cop’s cruiser.

An officer was trying to pull over 33-year-old Antown Maupin on Tuesday, but he refused to stop, according to police.

Court documents show Maupin eventually drove into the front of a marked police cruiser on Reading Road. The officer inside the vehicle was injured by the stop sticks and had to be taken to the hospital, police said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to CPD for an update on the injured officer and was told he will be out of work for some time.

Maupin is now charged with aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply, according to court records.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday, and his bond is now set at $150,000.

