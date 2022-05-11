Continued sunshine and heat in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for a repeat of warm and sunny weather in your Wednesday. After a high of 84 on Tuesday we will once again make it near 85 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Dry, warm air will dominate the remainder of the week and it looks like four more days will warm into the 80s after pleasant, cool mornings. Each day sunshine will dominate the sky. It’ll also feel a little sticky with dew point temperatures, or how we measure moisture in the air, will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Unsettled weather arrives for the weekend with an east coast system and a weak system to the west. The duo will bring enough energy and moisture on both sides of the Tristate that a few showers will pop up Saturday with more widespread rain Sunday. The weekend will not be a washout - most of the time it will be dry with the threat of a brief shower. From noon on Sunday rain looks to be widespread.

After the weekend the two-week outlook calls for a stretch of days and nights with near normal temperatures and a gradual warming trend. Precipitation is expected to be near normal too.

