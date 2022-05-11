Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Continued sunshine and heat in the tri-state

The heat lingers with muggy air arriving by the end of the week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for a repeat of warm and sunny weather in your Wednesday. After a high of 84 on Tuesday we will once again make it near 85 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Dry, warm air will dominate the remainder of the week and it looks like four more days will warm into the 80s after pleasant, cool mornings. Each day sunshine will dominate the sky. It’ll also feel a little sticky with dew point temperatures, or how we measure moisture in the air, will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Unsettled weather arrives for the weekend with an east coast system and a weak system to the west. The duo will bring enough energy and moisture on both sides of the Tristate that a few showers will pop up Saturday with more widespread rain Sunday. The weekend will not be a washout - most of the time it will be dry with the threat of a brief shower. From noon on Sunday rain looks to be widespread.

After the weekend the two-week outlook calls for a stretch of days and nights with near normal temperatures and a gradual warming trend. Precipitation is expected to be near normal too.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Warmer Wednesday Into Mid - 80′s
80 Degree Air Is On The Way Tuesday
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
First Alert Tuesday Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast