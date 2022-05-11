Contests
Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway

ODNR officers are at the scene.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Manfred Antranias Zimmer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are investigating a submerged vehicle in East Fork Lake Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources discovered the vehicle after reviewing sonar images from a local angler, according to an ODNR spokesperson.

The vehicle is around 30 feet below the surface, the spokesperson says.

Officers are coordinating a dive team to learn more about the vehicle.

No further information is available as of this writing.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

It’s the second investigation involving a submerged vehicle in a Tri-State lake in as many days. ODNR retrieved a vehicle containing two bodies from Cowan Lake in Wilmington on Tuesday.

A woman drowned in East Fork Lake in May of last year. Months later, sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman from the water moments before her death.

In September 2020, a man died days after rescue teams found him in the lake.

