Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Juvenile shoots father during argument in Forest Park home, police say

n argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen...
n argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen shooting and wounding him early Tuesday, according to Forest Park police.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen shooting and wounding him early Tuesday, according to Forest Park police.

Officers responded just after midnight to Holgate Drive..

A 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, 43, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were with her, hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows.

She told the dispatcher the victim is her step-father. She said he was on the first floor downstairs and she believed her step-brother also was downstairs and still armed.

A SWAT team was aware of the situation and standing by if needed, according to a dispatch report to police.

The victim was shot in the stomach, the report states, and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is expected to recover, according to Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape.

While the girl was talking to the dispatcher, she said her step-brother had just left the home on foot.

She said he did not have a car and she was not sure which way he was going.

Officers sent a K-9 out to help track him.

Pape said he was not sure if the juvenile was in custody or still at large.

He said he will release more details later Tuesday morning.

We will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Morning News and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

First Alert Video Update For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Weather Update
The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the...
Bodies found in vehicle pulled from lake at state park in southwestern Ohio, ODNR says
Tri-State family forced to give up beloved pet pig due to city ordinance
Tri-State family forced to give up beloved pet pig due to city ordinance
Baby formula shortage throws Tri-State parents into uncertainty
‘It’s terrifying:’ Baby formula shortage throws Tri-State parents into uncertainty