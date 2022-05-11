Juvenile shoots father during argument in Forest Park home, police say

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An argument between a juvenile and his father at their Forest Park home ended with the teen shooting and wounding him early Tuesday, according to Forest Park police.

Officers responded just after midnight to Holgate Drive..

A 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, 43, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were with her, hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows.

She told the dispatcher the victim is her step-father. She said he was on the first floor downstairs and she believed her step-brother also was downstairs and still armed.

A SWAT team was aware of the situation and standing by if needed, according to a dispatch report to police.

The victim was shot in the stomach, the report states, and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He is expected to recover, according to Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape.

While the girl was talking to the dispatcher, she said her step-brother had just left the home on foot.

She said he did not have a car and she was not sure which way he was going.

Officers sent a K-9 out to help track him.

Pape said he was not sure if the juvenile was in custody or still at large.

He said he will release more details later Tuesday morning.

We will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Morning News and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.