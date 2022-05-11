Kenton County Parks and Recreation to host NestWatch training for bird tracking

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Parks & Recreation will be hosting a NestWatch training for Northern Kentucky Bluebird Trail Monitors.

In the state of Kentucky, this is the only NestWatch chapter, making it an exclusive opportunity for those in the Commonwealth.

This is for current nest box monitors and those interested in volunteering to help monitor the Northern Kentucky Bluebird Trail nest boxes during the breeding season.

“You’ll see three main species of bird, that would be eastern bluebird, tree swallow and house wren that we observe throughout late March into August,” said Rhonda Ritzi, Recreation Programs Coordinator for Kenton County Parks and Recreation.

The training session will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Kenton County Public Works (420 Independence Station Road, Independence, Kentucky). A light lunch will also be served.

Northern Kentucky Bluebird Trail Monitor and NestWatch Coordinator Chrisula Stone will present the training.

Register by May 12 through the online registration system here.

