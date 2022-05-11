Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron officially running for governor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is officially running for governor in 2023.

Cameron, a Republican, filed his paperwork Wednesday morning to run.

Cameron has been busy during his tenure with issues that came to his office at a rapid pace—the pandemic, the Breonna Taylor case and an ongoing opioid crisis are some of those.

MORE: Kentucky Newsmakers 3/27: Congressman Hal Rogers; Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Cameron is a historic figure as the only African American elected statewide in his own right. His initiatives include targeting abortion in the state and, recently, an effort to figure out how TikTok videos are impacting young people. He’s the 51st attorney general of Kentucky and the first Republican elected to that office since World War II.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon have also announced their candidacy for the state’s top job on the Republican ticket.

With Cameron’s announcement, Secretary of State Michael Adams says he will now consider running for attorney general.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Jesse Carter
Cincinnati man convicted of illegally possessing machine ‘ghost gun’
911 calls: 2 reported missing from Cowan Lake
911 calls: 2 reported missing from Cowan Lake
James Ewing
Police looking for suspect in Newport bank robbery
Cody O’Connor just returned to West Chester after spending 10 months walking across the country...
Cancer survivor returns to West Chester after walk across U.S.