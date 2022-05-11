Contests
Nurses Week: Crocs helping to give 10K pairs of shoes, scrubs to healthcare workers

Crocs and health care apparel brand FIGS are partnering to give free footwear and scrubs to...
Crocs and health care apparel brand FIGS are partnering to give free footwear and scrubs to healthcare workers during Nurses Week.(jackmac34 from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Crocs is again offering its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program during National Nurses Week.

The innovative casual footwear company is partnering with FIGS to give 10,000 pairs of Crocs and 10,000 pairs of scrubs away to healthcare workers.

Those in the healthcare field can register for the giveaway bundle through Crocs’ website or FIGS online until May 12 at noon Eastern Standard Time.

A Crocs spokesperson said the company’s initiative was first launched in 2020 to thank and celebrate healthcare heroes for their extraordinary efforts in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, Crocs reports it has donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers globally.

“We are humbled to have seen such a positive response to ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ over the past two years and are thrilled to continue supporting and celebrating our healthcare heroes in partnership with FIGS,” said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs.

Additional information about the program is also available here.

