ODOT’s I-74, I-75 projects could finish in July, official says

The orange barrels, lane closures and other traffic headaches on I-74 and I-75 could be coming...
The orange barrels, lane closures and other traffic headaches on I-74 and I-75 could be coming to an end soon.(Gray Media)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The orange barrels, lane closures and other traffic headaches on I-74 and I-75 could be coming to an end soon.

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde talked with an Ohio Department of Transportation official who said the construction project could end sometime in July.

ODOT gives update on I75, I74 projects

