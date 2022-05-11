ODOT’s I-74, I-75 projects could finish in July, official says
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The orange barrels, lane closures and other traffic headaches on I-74 and I-75 could be coming to an end soon.
FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde talked with an Ohio Department of Transportation official who said the construction project could end sometime in July.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.