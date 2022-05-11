Police investigate Forest Park shooting

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Forest Park are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A 17-year-old girl called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, who is her stepfather, 43, at their home on Holgate Drive, according to a recording of the call released to FOX19 NOW.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows.

She told the dispatcher during the 911 call her stepfather was on the first floor downstairs and she believed her step-brother also was downstairs and still had the gun.

While the girl was talking to the dispatcher, she said she just learned her step-brother left the home and was on foot.

She said he did not have a car and she was not sure which way he was going.

The shooting victim was shot in the stomach and leg, according to a computer-assisted dispatch report to police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers confirmed.

His condition was not released.

Hamilton County Dispatch says Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight. The 911 calls showed someone was shot in the stomach and leg. I’m working to confirm more information. Watch @FOX19 when you wake up for updates from police as we get them. pic.twitter.com/lBhAFr2BCT — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) May 11, 2022

A SWAT team was aware of the situation and standing by if needed, according to the dispatch report to police.

So far, Forest Park police have not released details or responded to requests from FOX19 NOW for an update or comment about the shooting.

